Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. 4,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Intrinsyc Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

