Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

