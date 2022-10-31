Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.96. 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

