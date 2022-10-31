Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 850,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.