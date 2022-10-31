Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $249.00.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $266.00.

10/18/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $270.00.

10/12/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 89,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $25,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.