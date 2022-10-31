Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM):

10/13/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $409.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $385.00.

10/10/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $386.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MLM traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $335.98. 524,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.15 and a 200 day moving average of $334.66. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

