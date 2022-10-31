Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

10/24/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $54.00.

10/21/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.21. 649,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

