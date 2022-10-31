Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €58.00 ($59.18) to €56.00 ($57.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92).

10/5/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43).

9/26/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

9/13/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51).

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/6/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.10. 1,454,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 308,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

