Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. 118,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

