Investment Partners LTD. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.