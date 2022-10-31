Investment Partners LTD. Has $247,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.39. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

