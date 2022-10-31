Investment Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,578,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

