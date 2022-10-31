Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.