ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,933,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 7,481,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.
ioneer Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS GSCCF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of 0.40. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.22 and a 1-year high of 0.64.
ioneer Company Profile
