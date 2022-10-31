Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 570,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

