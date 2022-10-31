IPVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $107,254.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

