IQVIA (IQV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $249.00.

10/27/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $266.00.

10/18/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $270.00.

10/12/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IQV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.18. 57,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.