iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 99,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.