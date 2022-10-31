IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

