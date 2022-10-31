iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.83

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 74251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

