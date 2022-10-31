iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.64. 85,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

