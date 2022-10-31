iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.54. The stock had a trading volume of 276,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
