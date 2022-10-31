iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

