iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,893,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,682,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,744. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

