iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 2,160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 285,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 82,704 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.