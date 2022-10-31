iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.53. 41,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

