iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

