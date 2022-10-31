iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $60.44. 42,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

