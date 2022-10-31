iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $111.94 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

