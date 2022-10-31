iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.64. 131,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

