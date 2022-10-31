Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $13,992,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $9,309,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

