Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 10.50 and last traded at 10.50. 1,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.90 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

