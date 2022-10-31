Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $27.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.81. 1,789,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,817,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

