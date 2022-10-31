Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 3,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.69. 64,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,129. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock worth $7,387,031 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.