Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $38.89. 86,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

