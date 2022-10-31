Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.28. 93,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average of $331.33. The company has a market cap of $317.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.