JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,908,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,846.8 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JDHIF remained flat at $5.34 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. JD Health International has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.95.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.