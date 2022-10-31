JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,908,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 2,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,846.8 days.
JD Health International Price Performance
Shares of JDHIF remained flat at $5.34 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. JD Health International has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.95.
JD Health International Company Profile
