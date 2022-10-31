JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 4.1 %

JELD traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 35,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $908.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.27.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $544,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

