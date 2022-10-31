Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of JRVMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Jervois Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

