Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $133.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133.19 million and approximately $116,244.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07834662 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,520.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

