Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 76,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 116,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Jianpu Technology Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
