Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 76,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 116,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

About Jianpu Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Jianpu Technology worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.