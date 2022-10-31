JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 5378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

