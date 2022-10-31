John Robert Kline Sells 36,774 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Robert Kline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 478,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $774.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

