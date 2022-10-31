Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,496 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $112,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.64. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,750. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.