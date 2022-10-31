JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €13.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Barclays raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

