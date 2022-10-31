JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 83

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.38).

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 97.44 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

Quilter Cuts Dividend

About Quilter

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

