JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 83

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.38).
Quilter Stock Performance
Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 97.44 ($1.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).
Quilter Cuts Dividend
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
Further Reading
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.