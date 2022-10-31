JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Neutral

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

