JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 89,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 89,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

