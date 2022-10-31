Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in October

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWACR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

