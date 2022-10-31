Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $270.80 million and $16.93 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

